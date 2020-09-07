Waco native hopes to inspire next generation of basketball players

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former La Vega basketball standout has made his way back to Waco, after playing both in college and professionally. He’s pursuing a career in coaching and is currently working at Midway High School.

DeChriston McKinney graduated from La Vega High School. He then went on to play at McLennan Community College and later Arkansas Tech.

He’s most proud of what came after college though, playing professionally overseas.

“You know especially being from Waco, Texas sometimes it can be hard because our town is small know me playing pro was a big thing for me,” said DeChriston McKinney.

He played on courts all over the world. Including in Indonesia, Turkey, and Mongolia.

His playing days might be behind him, but he’s not walking away from the game quite yet. Last season he coached at Vanguard, and this year he’s Midway’s Director of Player Development.

“I see myself in some of these kids. I see what I can really help them with,” said

Midway head coach Matt Brown ays the kids seem to respond well to coach McKinney.

“You know him being from the Waco area he knows these kids. He came up through it. He made it out, he made the best of his college experience, and then he got to go play for money. I think that’s something that our kids can really look up to and he can show them that it’s possible you gotta dig in and grind and you can get there.

McKinney is an aide this year so he is coaching on a volunteer basis, but he feels being at midway is worth his time.

“I really call it Midway university. It’s like a college to me. It’s a great opportunity for everybody,” said McKinney.

And one he hopes is paving the way for a successful coaching career.

“Eventually, I want to make it to the college level, but if I stay in a high school and help kids stay in college that would be wonderful for me,” said McKinney.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.