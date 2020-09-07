Waco: WISD continues free meal program

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD students may receive free breakfasts and lunches during the new school year, regardless of whether they’re on campus or learning remotely from home.

The district was designated a Community Eligibility Provision District in 2018 and since then has qualified to provide free breakfasts and lunches to all students.

Families with students who are learning remotely may pick up meals twice a week from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, when students will receive two breakfasts, and two lunches and Thursdays, when students will receive three breakfasts and three lunches.

Detailed plans for curbside distribution are on the district’s COVID-19 website.

