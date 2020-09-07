Advertisement

Waco: WISD continues free meal program

Waco ISD students are eligible to receive free breakfasts and lunches during the new school year, regardless of whether they’re on campus or learning remotely from home. (File)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD students may receive free breakfasts and lunches during the new school year, regardless of whether they’re on campus or learning remotely from home.

The district was designated a Community Eligibility Provision District in 2018 and since then has qualified to provide free breakfasts and lunches to all students.

Families with students who are learning remotely may pick up meals twice a week from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, when students will receive two breakfasts, and two lunches and Thursdays, when students will receive three breakfasts and three lunches.

Detailed plans for curbside distribution are on the district’s COVID-19 website.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

