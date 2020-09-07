Advertisement

‘We have been blessed:’ Central Texas couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

Billy Kyle Stone, who turned 90 on Sunday, and his wife Alta, 86, were married on Sept. 15, 1950.(Courtesy photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A Groesbeck man and his wife celebrated two milestones over the weekend; their 70th anniversary, and his 90th birthday.

“We’ve been married so long we don’t remember when we were single,” Alta said.

“I was 16 and he was 20 and my mother did her best to talk us out of it and she said ‘it’ll never last,’ but it has.”

Family and friends honored the two on Saturday with a drive-by anniversary and birthday parade at the Groesbeck Church of Christ.

The couple’s granddaughter, Presley Stewart, says friends and family came from near and far to drive by and show the couple their love.

They left presents, baskets and more than 100 cards behind.

“We had people drive all the way from Granbury to say ‘hi,’ Presley said.

“They felt so loved and special.”

Groesbeck has always been home for the two Groesbeck High School graduates.

Billy worked for more than 30 years at Waco’s General Tire plant and Alta worked at the First National Bank in Groesbeck.

But work was not their first priority.

“We have put God first,” Alta said.

“We have raised a beautiful family.  It has not been without problems.  We’ve lost two sons but we have three daughters and a son left and grandchildren, great grandkids and a great-great grandchild,” she said.

Billy Kyle sat as he listened to his wife talk about their family and long love story.

She turned to him as she finished.

“Do you want to add anything to that Papa?” she asked.

“No,” he replied. “I think you said all that needs to be said.”

Alta, who goes by “granny” to the younger generations, laughed, adding his response was another key to their 70 years of wedding bliss.

“The reason we get along so well and have done so well is that he lets me do most of the talking,” she said.

“We have been blessed.”

