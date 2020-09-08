Abnormally Strong Cold Front Playing Havoc With Our Weather

High temperatures this time of year are still supposed to be in the low 90s. Thanks to an abnormally strong cold front moving slowly through Texas this week, our temperatures could be anywhere from 5° below average to over 20° below normal depending on where you live. It’s a complicated forecast with a high degree of uncertainty so be aware that there could be changes to Wednesday’s forecast later today and tonight. Today’s forecast is relatively simple. We’re anticipating a few isolated morning showers near Highway 190 before a few pop-up showers and storms move in near and east of I-35 later this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the mid 70s with a 20% rain chance climbs into the mid-to-upper 80s with a 40% chance of rain. The bulk of the afternoon rain should be over by 10 PM but rain chances come back up again after midnight with off-and-on rain expected through much of the day Wednesday thanks to the slow arrival of the aforementioned strong cold front.

Rain chances are near 70% Wednesday with most of the rain falling near and west of I-35. For cities and towns east of I-35, rain chances are lower, near 40%, and there’s a chance no rain falls during the day Wednesday. The struggle with Wednesday’s forecast comes from a large amount of uncertainty as to how fast the cold front arrives and where it’ll stall out. For cities and towns west of Highway Highway 281, the front is expected to arrive around lunchtime dropping temperatures potentially into the 60s and low 70s late in the afternoon still with numerous to widespread showers and storms. It’ll be in this area that we could see some locally heavy rain with potentially 1″ to 2″ of rain. For cities and towns in Bell, McLennan, Coryell, Hill, and Falls County, the front is expected to crawl in late in the afternoon with temperatures climbing into the low-to-mid 80s. Rain chances will still be near 70% but there may be more dry time than areas to the west. For Limestone, Freestone, Milam, Robertson, and Leon County, highs should reach the mid-to-upper 80s with a 40% chance of scattered showers.

Wednesday’s front should stall out near I-45 Thursday morning with a 50% chance of some more scattered showers and storms Wednesday night and Thursday. Since the front is expected to make it all the way through the area, high temperatures Thursday should range from the low 70s to the west to near 80° to the east. Rain chances should come down to 30% Friday and Saturday as temperature rebound back into the mid 80s, but another weak front should push some more slightly cooler air into the area Sunday and up our rain chances to 40%.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.