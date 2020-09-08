Advertisement

Belton: BISD opens new high school

While some students were a little nervous, most couldn’t be more thrilled to see their friends again and in a brand new setting.
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Lake Belton High School officially opened its doors for in-person learning Tuesday.

According to Belton ISD, the new high school will only host freshman and sophomores this year.

While some students were a little nervous, most couldn’t be more thrilled to see their friends again and in a brand new setting.

“I’m a big hugger with my friends so this is kind of different,” said Ava Kanoir.

“It’s a lot different not seeing some of my friends here but I’m fine with it because I get more room.”

For the high school students that elected to return in-person, the district has come up with a block schedule to limit the building’s capacity.

To keep everyone safe, students are required to wear face masks and wash their hands frequently.

Staff and custodians are also wiping off every possible surface in between classes.

“It can be confusing for the parents and students but we’re all in this together,” said Teacher Jessica Soufal.

“We’re gonna do the best we can to keep kids safe.”

Soufal says the restrictions are worth the price if it means she can interact and educate her students again.

“I can hardly contain my excitement,” she said.

“We didn’t even get a chance to say goodbye to our students so I can’t wait to see their faces again.”

The district says they plan to eventually move back to in-person learning only while continuing the block schedule to be extra safe.

