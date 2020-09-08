China, India accuse each other of border moves, firing shots

BEIJING (AP) - India and China are accusing each other of making provocative military moves and firing warning shots along their disputed border despite talks on ending the escalating tensions.

China says Indian forces crossed into territory it holds and fired warning shots at a Chinese patrol in what it called a violation of their agreements.

India denied that and said Chinese soldiers tried to surround one of its forward posts in a “grave provocation” and also fired warning shots.

China describes it as the first exchange of fire between the countries in 45 years.

The nuclear-armed rivals have been engaged in a tense standoff in the Ladakh region since May.

