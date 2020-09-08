Advertisement

Companies testing vaccines pledge safety, high standards

Top executives of nine drugmakers likely to produce the first vaccines against the new coronavirus are taking the extraordinary step of promising they’ll be safe and effective.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT
(AP) - Top executives of nine drugmakers likely to produce the first vaccines against the new coronavirus are taking the extraordinary step of promising they’ll be safe and effective.

The drugmakers' chief executives said Tuesday that they’ll maintain the highest ethical and scientific standards in testing and manufacturing their vaccines.

They also say they will make the well-being of those getting vaccinated their top priority. The move is meant to boost public confidence.

The announcement comes amid worries that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will be under political pressure to approve a vaccine before tests to prove it is safe and effective are finished.

