Advertisement

Coronavirus shutdown threatens Mexico’s storied dance halls

The Salon Los Angeles has been crowded every weekend since 1937 with couples twirling on the dance floor to mambo, chachacha, salsa and danzon.
The Salon Los Angeles has been crowded every weekend since 1937 with couples twirling on the dance floor to mambo, chachacha, salsa and danzon.(KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - The Salon Los Angeles has been crowded every weekend since 1937 with couples twirling on the dance floor to mambo, chachacha, salsa and danzon.

But the fabled Mexico City dance hall now has been shuttered for more than five months due to the coronavirus pandemic and its owners say they are in debt and may have to close and demolish it.

Patrons who sometimes show up in 1940s zoot suits say the loss to the city’s social and cultural life would be irreparable.

For the moment, the salón is reduced to holding bake sales and crafts sales.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

McLennan County records another COVID-19 death

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Staff
McLennan County recorded another COVID-19 death Tuesday.

International

South Africa’s ruling party rejects Trump comment on Mandela

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The report that U.S. President Donald Trump made crude, disparaging remarks about Nelson Mandela has drawn an angry response from South Africa’s ruling party and others.

News

Texas universities blame off-campus parties for rising COVID-19 cases, but few are disciplining students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KAREN BROOKS HARPER
Schools, desperate to keep their doors open but worried about health risks to their students, are being put in the uncomfortable position of having to govern young adult behavior that is mostly happening off university property.

International

China, India accuse each other of border moves, firing shots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
India and China are accusing each other of making provocative military moves and firing warning shots along their disputed border despite talks on ending the escalating tensions.

Latest News

State

Boy, 12, dies in Texas after golf cart rolls over

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a 12-year-old boy was killed over the weekend when the golf cart he was riding in rolled onto its side on a Texas road.

News

Missing Central Texas teen found safe

Updated: 2 hours ago
A missing teenager Central Texas girl has been found.

Our Town

Belton: BISD opens new high school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The doors of the Belton ISD's new high school opened to students for the first time Tuesday.

News

Temple: 70-year-old lumberyard plans to move

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Temple’s 70-year-old Lengefeld Lumber Co. has outgrown its current location and is moving into the city’s Central Pointe Industrial Park.

News

Local county tax office closes ‘for various reasons’ until further notice

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A local county tax office is closed to the public “out of an abundance of caution.”

News

Luby’s cafeterias, Fuddruckers restaurants to be sold as part of liquidation plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Houston-based Luby’s Inc. announced Tuesday it has adopted a liquidation plan that includes sale of the company’s assets including the 73-year-old Luby’s cafeteria chain and Fuddruckers restaurants.