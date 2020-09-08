Advertisement

Doctors studying why obesity may be tied to serious COVID-19

Obesity seems to put people at higher risk for getting very sick if they’re infected with the coronavirus, and doctors are trying to figure out why.
Obesity seems to put people at higher risk for getting very sick if they’re infected with the coronavirus, and doctors are trying to figure out why.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Obesity seems to put people at higher risk for getting very sick if they’re infected with the coronavirus, and doctors are trying to figure out why.

Excess weight already increases the likelihood of chronic health problems like diabetes that can make it more likely to get severely ill from the new coronavirus.

But there’s evidence that obesity itself raises the risk of getting very sick. Scientists think the way obesity affects the immune system may be one reason.

They also note that excess fat can make breathing more difficult, and COVID-19 can damage the lungs.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

McLennan County records another COVID-19 death

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Staff
McLennan County recorded another COVID-19 death Tuesday.

Health

Companies testing vaccines pledge safety, high standards

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Top executives of nine drugmakers likely to produce the first vaccines against the new coronavirus are taking the extraordinary step of promising they’ll be safe and effective.

News

Local county tax office closes ‘for various reasons’ until further notice

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A local county tax office is closed to the public “out of an abundance of caution.”

News

Parents have questions as children return to local classrooms

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Parents have concerns and questions as more Central Texas students return to classrooms.

Latest News

Health

Texas Tech investigates viral video of woman at party claiming to have COVID-19

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Michael Cantu
Texas Tech’s dean of students is investigating a viral video of a woman at a house party claiming to have COVID-19.

Health

Small Central Texas district sends high school students home

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Staff
A small Central Texas school district has sent its high school students home to learn remotely after several students and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Thousands more Central Texas students return to school Tuesday

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Staff
Thousands of Central Texas students return to campus Tuesday while thousands more begin classes remotely.

Health

Bold hopes for virus antibody tests still unfulfilled

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Coronavirus tests touted by President Donald Trump and his top officials to help reopen the economy are widely available, but predictions for their usefulness haven’t panned out.

Health

COVID-19: New case reports slow, area death toll continues to rise

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Staff
Central Texas counties were generally reporting fewer new cases of COVID-19 Monday than earlier in the summer, but the regional death toll continues to climb.

Coronavirus

Colleges combating coronavirus turn to stinky savior: sewage

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
As colleges grapple with the coronavirus, institutions across the country are turning campus sewage into a public health tool.