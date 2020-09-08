First Strong Cold Front of the Season Headed Our Way

Our first strong cold front from Canada is making a move toward Central Texas. The Panhandle has already seen the front and temperatures are in the 40s this evening! We should see some rain chances ramp up again in Central Texas, thanks to our front, tomorrow.

The struggle with tomorrow’s forecast comes from a large amount of uncertainty as to how fast the cold front arrives and where it’ll stall out. For cities and towns west of Highway Highway 281, the front is expected to arrive around lunchtime dropping temperatures potentially into the 60s and low 70s late in the afternoon still with numerous to widespread showers and storms. It’ll be in this area that we could see some locally heavy rain with potentially 1″ to 3″ of rain. For cities and towns in Bell, McLennan, Coryell, Hill, and Falls County, the front is expected to crawl in late in the afternoon with temperatures climbing into the low-to-mid 80s. Rain chances will still be near 70% but there may be more dry time than areas to the west. For Limestone, Freestone, Milam, Robertson, and Leon County, highs should reach the mid-to-upper 80s with a 50% chance of scattered showers. Overall, precipitation chances start for our area after 1 AM and will last off-and-on through the day.

Then comes Thursday with a drastic temperature story...those behind the front will be in the 60s and 70s all day and that will be possible along and west of I-35. East of I-35 80s and low 90s are possible. What a difference! Thursday’s rain chance will be less widespread than what tomorrow brings but still a decent shot for some rain in the area. The 80s are back for all for the end of the week and into the weekend.

