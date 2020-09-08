Advertisement

House to investigate DeJoy possible campaign law violations

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on the Postal Service on Capitol Hill, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Washington.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on the Postal Service on Capitol Hill, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Washington.(Tom Williams/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - House Democrats will investigate whether Postmaster General Louis DeJoy encouraged employees at his business to contribute to Republican candidates and then reimbursed them in the guise of bonuses, a violation of campaign finance laws.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, House Oversight Committee chair, announced the investigation Tuesday.

The Washington Post reports that five people who worked for DeJoy’s former business were urged to write checks and attend fundraisers at his North Carolina mansion.

Two former employees said DeJoy would give bigger bonuses to reimburse them.

It’s not illegal to encourage employees to contribute to candidates but it is illegal to reimburse them as a way of avoiding federal campaign contribution limits.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Trump expands ban on new offshore drilling sites in Atlantic

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is seeking to claim the mantle of environmental steward as he announces an expansion of a ban on offshore drilling and highlights conservation projects in Florida.

Politics

McConnell: Senate to vote on ‘targeted’ virus aid

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will vote on a trimmed-down Republican coronavirus relief package.

National Politics

Chipping in? Trump may put up his own cash on reelection

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is putting out the word that he is considering spending as much as $100 million of his own fortune on his reelection effort as campaign officials try to buck up key supporters and donors in the face of daunting polling numbers and other bad news.

Politics

Trump sees economy rebound by Election Day

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump says he’s expecting a strong rebound in the third quarter of 2020, with a good economic report coming out just in time for the November election.

Latest News

Politics

In battlegrounds, absentee ballot rejections could triple

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of ballots that could go uncounted this year in some key battleground states could be up to three times higher than during the last presidential election four years ago.

National Politics

Hopes fading for coronavirus deal as Congress returns

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Talks between top Democrats and the Trump administration broke off last month and remain off track, with the bipartisan unity that drove almost $3 trillion in COVID-19 rescue legislation into law this spring replaced by toxic partisanship and a return to Washington dysfunction.

State

Sheriff: Five boats sank in Texas Trump parade, no injuries

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Officials say five boats sank in a Texas lake during a nautical parade in support of President Donald Trump but no one was injured or killed.

Politics

Texas Supreme Court rejects GOP attempt to remove Libertarians from ballot

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:16 AM CDT
|
By Sami Sparber
The GOP sued because the Libertarians didn't pay their filing fees. But the state Supreme Court said Republicans missed the deadline to kick them off the ballot.

Business

A new $300 federal jobless benefit? Not likely for some

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
More than 1 million unemployed won’t receive the $300 benefit check the president authorized, and their financial struggles will deepen.

Politics

Biden team, Trump admin sign transition memorandum

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s transition team has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Trump administration to begin planning for a potential handover of power.