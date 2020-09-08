Advertisement

Local county tax office closes ‘for various reasons’ until further notice

A local county tax office is closed to the public “out of an abundance of caution.” (File)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The McLennan County Tax Office is closed to the public “out of an abundance of caution” and “for various reasons” until further notice, officials announced Tuesday.

“The COVID-19 situation is evolving on a daily basis and will continue to be evaluated closely for the benefit of the customers and staff of the McLennan County Tax Office,” officials said in a press release Tuesday.

The office is still staffed and services are available by mail and online.

Property taxes still must be paid on time and may be left in the office’s drop-off box or mailed to P.O. Box 406, Waco, TX 76703.

They may also be paid online with a “convenience fee.”

Motor vehicle services are also available by mail and online.

