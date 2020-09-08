Advertisement

Local credit union reports data breach

Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – Texell Credit Union is notifying customers about a data breach that “may have impacted personal information belonging to certain clients and employees.”

Letters were sent on Sept. 3 to those who may be affected by the breach.

The breach was discovered after an investigation initiated following the discovery of suspicious activity involving an employee’s email account on May 14.

The investigation determined on May 18 that “an unauthorized individual” accessed the employee’s email account, but couldn’t confirm whether personal information was compromised.

On July 7 Texell hired a data mining firm to review the contents of the account and the firm confirmed the account contained the personal information of some members.

“Based upon our investigation, the affected personal information may have included names, addresses, Social Security numbers, and account numbers,” Texell said in a letter to members.

“Texell is unaware of any evidence that anyone’s information has been misused as a result of this incident.”

The credit union established a toll-free call center, and members with questions and concerns may call (833) 755-1018 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Texell is also offering credit monitoring and identity protection servicers to those who may have been impacted.

Texell has branches in Hewitt, Belton, Killeen, Georgetown, Cedar Park and four branches in Temple.

