Panthers add Johnston to practice squad

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Former Baylor linebacker Clay Johnston will suit up for another Matt Rhule-led football team.

The Carolina Panthers added Johnston to its practice squad Tuesday after being cut by the Los Angeles Rams, who selected him in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Well holy fudging fudge - linebacker Clay Johnston is set to join the Carolina Panthers practice squad, whose staff include many of his former Baylor coaches and also his father, who runs the new strength program. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) September 6, 2020

Johnston recorded 237 career tackles in his four years at Baylor, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors twice.

