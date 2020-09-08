Advertisement

Panthers add Johnston to practice squad

Baylor Clay Johnston
Baylor Clay Johnston(KWTX)
By Tyler Bouldin
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Former Baylor linebacker Clay Johnston will suit up for another Matt Rhule-led football team.

The Carolina Panthers added Johnston to its practice squad Tuesday after being cut by the Los Angeles Rams, who selected him in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Johnston recorded 237 career tackles in his four years at Baylor, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors twice.

