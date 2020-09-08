Police make an arrest after driver flees following deadly Central Texas crash

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police have made an arrest after a driver fled following a three-vehicle crash on Aug. 4 in Waco that left one dead and four others injured.

Julius Jejuan Hall of Waco was in the McLennan County Jail Tuesday charged with failure to stop and render aid in connection with the collision that claimed the life of James Spiller, Officer Garen Bynum said.

Hall’s bond is set at $25,000.

“Even though Hall was not at fault for the fatal crash, he still fled the scene where serious injuries and a fatality occurred without rendering aid,” Bynum said.

The accident, involving a Toyota Prius, a Toyota Camry and a Chevrolet Tahoe, occurred at around 9:45 p.m. Aug. 4 at New Road and Huaco Lane.

The Prius, which Spiller was driving, was southbound on New Road when the Spiller pulled into the center turn lane at the same time as Hall, the driver of the northbound Camry, Bynum said.

The Camry and Prius collided head-on and then the Prius careened into the Tahoe.

Spiller, a passenger in the Camry and the three occupants of the Tahoe were taken to local hospitals. Spiller later died.

