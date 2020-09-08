Advertisement

Popular local coffee shop expands into DFW metroplex

Common Grounds has opened a location in Fort Worth near the Texas Christian University campus.
Common Grounds has opened a location in Fort Worth near the Texas Christian University campus.(Courtesy photo)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A popular Waco-based coffee shop is expanding into the DFW metroplex.

Common Grounds has opened a location in Fort Worth at 3110 Green Ave. near the Texas Christian University campus.

The original location at Baylor University continues to be a favorite of students, and of tourists as the owners were featured on the popular HGTV show ‘Fixer Upper.’

According to the Common Grounds website, the Fort Worth location provides a high-quality coffee experience which offers catering, and it plans to offer live music pending COVID-19.

