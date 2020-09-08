Shutdown Stars: Dallas beats Vegas 1-0 in West final Game 1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - John Klingberg scored on the Stars’ first shot, Anton Khudobin stopped all 25 the Golden Knights put on net, and Dallas beat Vegas 1-0 in a hard-hitting, defensive Game 1 of the Western Conference final.

Khudobin had his first NHL playoff shutout in the Stars’ first 1-0 playoff win in regulation since 2000. Klingberg’s goal 2:36 into the game was all the offense coach Rick Bowness’ team needed.

Dallas played to its identity in a game that had almost double as many hits than shots on goal.

