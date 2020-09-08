South Africa’s ruling party rejects Trump comment on Mandela

(AP) -JOHANNESBURG (AP) - The report that U.S. President Donald Trump made crude, disparaging remarks about Nelson Mandela has drawn an angry response from South Africa’s ruling party and others.

According to a book written by Mr. Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, Mr. Trump said that Mandela, who guided South Africa in its transition from a racist apartheid government to a democracy, was a terrible leader.

Cohen wrote that after Mandela’s death in 2013, Mr. Trump said: “Mandela (expletive) the whole country up ... he was no leader.”

The Nobel Peace Prize-winning Mandela is widely revered by all racial groups in South Africa and generally has a glowing international reputation as a skilled statesman.

The comments could also affect the U.S. presidential election in November.

