Advertisement

Teachers in one local district work to connect with students in person, online

Some teachers in the Midway ISD are meeting the challenge of connecting with students both in person and online.
Some teachers in the Midway ISD are meeting the challenge of connecting with students both in person and online.(Drake Lawson)
By Drake Lawson
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Some teachers in the Midway ISD are meeting the challenge of connecting with students both in person and online.

“The thing we lost (last spring) that we wanted to bring back was that teacher and student interaction,” Midway ISD virtual school Principal Dr. Becky Odajima said, and that includes more time for meeting with students.

“If they want to join as a class they can or they can request a one-on-one time as well,” fifth and sixth grade science teacher Keon Thomas said.

Thomas, like most of the secondary teachers in the district, has been teaching both online and virtually.

Her schedule allows her to dedicate one planning period strictly for kids who are learning at home.

“In that time, I am able to connect with them in their at home environment,” Thomas said.

Thomas says so far, the students have remained engaged; the only time she’s had to tell students to be quiet is when they get too excited.

“We have had to say ‘mute’ to a few students if there are multiple people on there talking,” she said.

“Other than that, they are all pretty good.”

Thomas says it’s important that she and all of the other teachers in the district put just as much effort into connecting with at-home learners as they do students in the classroom.

“We don’t want them to feel like they are punished because they are at home,” she said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

COVID-19 case count rises by just 81 in Central Texas; 2 more deaths reported

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The count of COVID-19 cases in Central Texas rose by just 81 Tuesday, but two more area residents diagnosed with the virus have died.

Tell Me Something Good

Autistic man taken in by local teacher donates vacation savings to hurricane victim

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Hays
An autistic man who was taken in by a former local teacher whose name was all he was able to provide deputies who found him wandering the streets a year ago contributed all of his vacation savings to help a Louisiana hurricane victim.

News

Texas universities blame off-campus parties for rising COVID-19 cases, but few are disciplining students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KAREN BROOKS HARPER
Schools, desperate to keep their doors open but worried about health risks to their students, are being put in the uncomfortable position of having to govern young adult behavior that is mostly happening off university property.

State

Boy, 12, dies in Texas after golf cart rolls over

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a 12-year-old boy was killed over the weekend when the golf cart he was riding in rolled onto its side on a Texas road.

Latest News

News

Missing Central Texas teen found safe

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A missing teenager Central Texas girl has been found.

Our Town

Belton: BISD opens new high school

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The doors of the Belton ISD's new high school opened to students for the first time Tuesday.

News

Temple: 70-year-old lumberyard plans to move

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Temple’s 70-year-old Lengefeld Lumber Co. has outgrown its current location and is moving into the city’s Central Pointe Industrial Park.

News

Local county tax office closes ‘for various reasons’ until further notice

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
A local county tax office is closed to the public “out of an abundance of caution.”

News

Luby’s cafeterias, Fuddruckers restaurants to be sold as part of liquidation plan

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Houston-based Luby’s Inc. announced Tuesday it has adopted a liquidation plan that includes sale of the company’s assets including the 73-year-old Luby’s cafeteria chain and Fuddruckers restaurants.

Our Town

Waco: New school year begins for WISD students

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Thousands of Waco ISD students returned to the classroom Tuesday while thousands of others started the new school year online.