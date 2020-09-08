Advertisement

Temple: 70-year-old lumberyard plans to move

Temple’s 70-year-old Lengefeld Lumber Co. has outgrown its current location and is moving into the city’s Central Pointe Industrial Park.
Temple’s 70-year-old Lengefeld Lumber Co. has outgrown its current location and is moving into the city’s Central Pointe Industrial Park.(Legenfeld Lumber Co./Facebook)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple’s 70-year-old Lengefeld Lumber Co. has outgrown its current location at 8 North 13th St. and is moving to a 15.35-acre site in the city’s Central Pointe Industrial Park in a $5.2 million expansion project.

The company closed on the site for $412,000.

“Thankfully, the only reason we need to move is because our current location can no longer support the volume of business we supply,” owner Bruce Walker said.

Walker is the grandson of the company’s founders, Selma and Ed Lengefeld.

The family-owned business opened in 1951.

