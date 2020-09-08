Advertisement

Texas Sen. Cornyn requests hearing on Fort Hood deaths

By Jillian Angeline
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC/AP) - Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Ed Markey (D-MA) are calling for the Senate Armed Services Committee to hold a hearing on the recent deaths and disappearances of Fort Hood soldiers.

In the September 3 letter, the leaders asked for a public hearing with both Army leadership and the designated independent review panel of civilians. He would like to discuss the command culture and climate at Fort Hood.

“We are determined to seek justice and answers for their families and to ensure the Army is implementing necessary reforms at Fort Hood, and that Congress is holding the Army accountable,” Cornyn and his colleagues wrote.

“We should have been on top of this earlier,” the Senator said in an interview on Tuesday.

“One of the questions I’m going to have for the Army is ‘why did you wait for it to get this bad?'” said Cornyn.

Recent deaths include SPC Vanessa Guillen, SGT Elder Fernandes and PVT Corlton L. Chee. Chee died last week. He is the 28th Fort Hood soldier to die this year.

“This is simply not acceptable at Fort Hood or any military post," Cornyn said.

The Senator did not give an exact date for the hearing, but he said it would be taking place “relatively soon”.

This request came just days before Congress announced they will launch an investigation into sexual assault cases, disappearances, deaths and the leadership’s response at Fort Hood.

Democratic Reps. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts and Jackie Speier of California sent a letter to Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy requesting documents and information on the deaths this year.

In response to the mounting concerns, U.S. Army officials already announced earlier this month changes in leadership at the Army post. Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV was named the new deputy acting senior commander of Fort Hood.

Watch the full interview with Sen. Cornyn above.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Trump sees economy rebound by Election Day

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump says he’s expecting a strong rebound in the third quarter of 2020, with a good economic report coming out just in time for the November election.

Politics

In battlegrounds, absentee ballot rejections could triple

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of ballots that could go uncounted this year in some key battleground states could be up to three times higher than during the last presidential election four years ago.

National Politics

Hopes fading for coronavirus deal as Congress returns

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Talks between top Democrats and the Trump administration broke off last month and remain off track, with the bipartisan unity that drove almost $3 trillion in COVID-19 rescue legislation into law this spring replaced by toxic partisanship and a return to Washington dysfunction.

State

Sheriff: Five boats sank in Texas Trump parade, no injuries

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Officials say five boats sank in a Texas lake during a nautical parade in support of President Donald Trump but no one was injured or killed.

Politics

Texas Supreme Court rejects GOP attempt to remove Libertarians from ballot

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:16 AM CDT
|
By Sami Sparber
The GOP sued because the Libertarians didn't pay their filing fees. But the state Supreme Court said Republicans missed the deadline to kick them off the ballot.

Latest News

Business

A new $300 federal jobless benefit? Not likely for some

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
More than 1 million unemployed won’t receive the $300 benefit check the president authorized, and their financial struggles will deepen.

Politics

Biden team, Trump admin sign transition memorandum

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s transition team has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Trump administration to begin planning for a potential handover of power.

News

Trump campaign tour bus makes stop in Central Texas

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Central Texas wasn’t on the schedule, but a red Team Trump tour bus stopped here Friday en route to an event in Bedford.

National

Protesters gather outside Pelosi’s California home after her salon visit

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:14 AM CDT
Hairstylists took to the street outside of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home Thursday.

Politics

White House faces skepticism over prospects for a vaccine

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Could the U.S. really see a coronavirus vaccine before Election Day?

Politics

Pelosi, Mnuchin agree on plan to avoid government shutdown

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Democrats and the Trump administration are taking a key step toward avoiding a government shutdown in September.