Waco: New school year begins for WISD students

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Thousands of Waco ISD students returned to the classroom Tuesday while thousands of others started the new school year online.

In Waco, a little less than half of all students will be learning in the classroom; 56% of students opted to learn remotely.

Aaron Zimmerman’s three children are part of the group staying home.

Zimmerman said he and his wife understand how important it is for their children to learn in a school setting, but he said they had some concerns about their children would stay healthy.

“When you gather people together with a highly contagious virus, even with the most rigorous controls in place to mitigate the spread, it’s really inevitable as we’ve seen that it will start to spread,” Zimmerman said.

He added he believes his family is as prepared as they can be to learn virtually.

Zimmerman said his children are motivated learners, and they know they need to focus while learning from home.

He said his family has had several discussions about making this year feel as normal as possible.

“We’ve talked about the need for routine, the need for trying to make it feel as normal as possible, having a schedule, having a place where they do their work,” Zimmerman said.

While this isn’t what they envisioned for the year, Zimmerman said his kids understand why they are learning from home.

Amada Guevera also has three children in Waco schools.

Like the Zimmerman family, her children will be learning at home as well, at least for the first six weeks.

Guevara said it was important to her for her children to be able to socialize at school, but she wanted to see how the first few weeks would go before sending them.

Guevara said she does have some concerns about how well her children will learn at home. She said she knows this year will be different, and hard for her children.

“As parents we want all our kids to be all A’s and be smart and have all skills and the techniques and all the tools around them but unfortunately, they don’t have them this year,” Guevara said.

“I feel bad because I feel like I’m taking all those tools like the teachers have, I feel like I’m taking them away from them. But the teachers have been giving us all the techniques, resources online to help the parents to help them to learn the same things like kids that are going in person.”

For the students who are learning in person, Waco ISD has safety procedures in place.

All students are being screened before they enter the building, with specific entrances for different grade levels.

Masks are required, as is frequent handwashing.

There are handwashing stations and hand sanitizer throughout each of the schools. The buses are being cleaned frequently, as are other areas of the school.

Students in the Temple and Belton ISDs returned to campus Tuesday while thousands more started classes remotely.

Classes also started Tuesday in the Academy, Corsicana, Hallsburg, Holland, McGregor, Robinson, Rogers, Salado, Troy, Valley Mills and West ISDs.

The new school year also started Tuesday at Waco’s Rapoport Academy.

Classes start Wednesday in the Morgan ISD.

Waco’s Harmony Science Academy and Harmony School of Innovation have extended remote learning and delayed the start of in-person instruction until at least Sept. 15.

The delayed start to the new school year comes after the Texas Education Agency gave districts flexibility in deciding when to resume instruction because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under Texas Education Agency guidelines, school districts must offer both in-person and online options to students and districts may choose to limit access to on-campus instruction for the first four weeks of the fall term and may seek waivers to extend the period to eight weeks.

The guidelines do provide exceptions for students whose families don’t have internet access or devices required for virtual learning.

