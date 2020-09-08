Advertisement

Parents have questions as children return to local classrooms

Parents have questions and concerns as thousand more children return to Central Texas classrooms. (File)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Three of the largest school districts in Central Texas, the Waco, Temple and Belton ISDs, will begin in-person learning on Tuesday.

Even with the reopening, there are still questions about how it will all work.

Those questions center on how to keep children safe from COVID-19 as they head back to the classroom.

Belton mother Cailey Wright says two of her three children are excited to get back to the classroom, but one is anxious.

“I think that I’m probably more worried than they are,” she said.

“They’ve been waiting for a while to spend time with their friends, but I have one with really bad asthma. He’s kind of worried of going back tomorrow.”

That’s because with increased exposure comes greater risk. Risk that any child could get or pass on COVID-19.

Tresa McNeal with Baylor Scott & White Health says while the anxiety is real, the best thing students can do is keep a level head as they interact with each other by wearing face masks and washing their hands frequently, especially after touching things.

“Certainly door knobs can be a factor,” she said.

“Maybe in PE., even if they’re outside, they’re still touching a ball that someone else has touched. That’s going to happen and be part of daily life. It kind of comes back to teaching them an awareness about touching things that other people have touched.”

Even with the worry, Wright says she knows districts are doing everything they can to keep kids safe.

“I don’t think that they would let our children go back in when they didn’t know what they were doing,” she said.

“They know how much we care about our children being safe because they care.”

Several districts in the area say they waited until now to head back to school so that parents could choose either in-person instruction or virtual learning.

