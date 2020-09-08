Whataburger now the official burger of the Dallas Cowboys

(KWTX) - Two Texas icons, Whataburger and the Dallas Cowboys, are teaming up during the upcoming NFL season, making Whataburger the “Official Burger of the Dallas Cowboys.”

“Football is serious business in the Lone Star State, and for the past 60 years, the Dallas Cowboys have built a legendary culture,” said Ed Nelson, Whataburger President and CEO.

“Texans also take great pride in their burgers ... Together, the Cowboys and Whataburger bring 130 years of experience in winning Texans’ hearts. It’s a partnership with the greatest home field advantage of all – our fans and communities.”

Whataburger said this is the first time it has been named the official burger of an NFL team.

Fans can expect to see more orange-and-white on the Whataburger Game Day Set at AT&T Stadium.

Whataburger and the Cowboys will also team up to help causes that matter to Texas.

“We couldn’t be happier to have a teammate like Whataburger,” said Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer Jerry Jones Jr.

“This partnership brings together two legends that share the same drive to be the best we can for our fans – both on and off the field.”

