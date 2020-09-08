Advertisement

Will Apple reveal new iPhone 12 next week?

New Apple Watch and iPad models are expected
Apple schedules an event for next week, fueling iPhone 12 speculation.
Apple schedules an event for next week, fueling iPhone 12 speculation.(Source: CNN)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Apple hopes you’ll dial this one up.

Next week, the technology giant is holding what it calls an Apple Event.

Many expect the company to reveal the iPhone 12 with full 5G capabilities.

It would be the first iPhone to connect to the new, ultrafast wireless network.

But iPhone fans may not want to get their hopes up too high for next week.

There have been questions for months about whether pandemic-related supply chain issues would delay its release.

And some tech analysts say next week’s event will primarily focus on new Apple Watch and iPad models.

Apple Event streams Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Teachers in one local district work to connect with students in person, online

Updated: moments ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Teachers in one local school district are working to connect with their students both in person and online.

Coronavirus

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine study paused after one illness

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Late-stage studies of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate are on temporary hold while the company investigates whether a patient had a serious side effect linked to the shot.

Health

COVID-19 case count rises by just 81 in Central Texas; 2 more deaths reported

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The count of COVID-19 cases in Central Texas rose by just 81 Tuesday, but two more area residents diagnosed with the virus have died.

Tell Me Something Good

Autistic man taken in by local teacher donates vacation savings to hurricane victim

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Hays
An autistic man who was taken in by a former local teacher whose name was all he was able to provide deputies who found him wandering the streets a year ago contributed all of his vacation savings to help a Louisiana hurricane victim.

Latest News

National

Computer glitches disrupt classes as schools return online

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The online learning platform Blackboard, which serves more than 20 million U.S. students from kindergarten through 12th grade, reported that websites were failing to load or were loading slowly.

National

School starts, vaccine work continues

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
As millions of students head back to school across the country, development of vaccines continues.

National

Rochester police leaders retire after suffocation death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Top police leaders in Rochester are retiring en masse amid criticism of the city’s handling of the the suffocation death of Daniel Prude.

National

House expected to vote on marijuana decriminalization bill in September

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Travis Leder
Congress is expected to vote on a bill this month that would federally decriminalize marijuana.

News

Texas universities blame off-campus parties for rising COVID-19 cases, but few are disciplining students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KAREN BROOKS HARPER
Schools, desperate to keep their doors open but worried about health risks to their students, are being put in the uncomfortable position of having to govern young adult behavior that is mostly happening off university property.

State

Boy, 12, dies in Texas after golf cart rolls over

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a 12-year-old boy was killed over the weekend when the golf cart he was riding in rolled onto its side on a Texas road.