Missing Texas teen found safe.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office confirms via twitter that Aniya Jones, 13, has been found and is safe!
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUTTO, Texas (KWTX) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office confirms via twitter that Aniya Jones, 13, has been found.
According to WCSO, Jones went missing around 7:30 p.m. Monday walking in the Hutto area near Round Rock
The department’s official twitter account posted at 11:12 p.m that deputies found Aniya and that she is safe.
