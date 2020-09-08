Advertisement

Missing Texas teen found safe.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office confirms via twitter that Aniya Jones, 13, has been found and is safe!
Aniya Jones, 13, went missing in the Hutto area near Round Rock.
Aniya Jones, 13, went missing in the Hutto area near Round Rock.(Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUTTO, Texas (KWTX) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office confirms via twitter that Aniya Jones, 13, has been found.

According to WCSO, Jones went missing around 7:30 p.m. Monday walking in the Hutto area near Round Rock

The department’s official twitter account posted at 11:12 p.m that deputies found Aniya and that she is safe.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

