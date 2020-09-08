Missing Texas teen found safe.

HUTTO, Texas (KWTX) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office confirms via twitter that Aniya Jones, 13, has been found.

According to WCSO, Jones went missing around 7:30 p.m. Monday walking in the Hutto area near Round Rock

The department’s official twitter account posted at 11:12 p.m that deputies found Aniya and that she is safe.

