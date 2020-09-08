Advertisement

XTO Energy pulls plan for New Mexico natural gas facility

A major oil and gas producer in the Permian Basin has withdrawn its application for a permit to construct and operate a natural gas facility in southeastern New Mexico.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CARLSBAD, N.M. - A major oil and gas producer in the Permian Basin has withdrawn its application for a permit to construct and operate a natural gas facility in southeastern New Mexico.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports ExxonMobil subsidiary XTO Energy Inc. announced last week it is withdrawing its permit application in Eddy County, citing future infrastructure plans in the area.

The application was for two facilities known as the Husky Gas Plant and Central Delivery Point planned to operate in Eddy County about 14 miles northeast of Loving.

The facilities would have had the capacity to process about 200,000 barrels per day of oil stabilization.(AP) -

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

