You’ve ‘goat’ to be kidding: Farm animal eats up police papers

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia sheriff’s deputy delivering civil papers returned to her patrol vehicle to find an eager and hungry new driver.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office shared body camera video on Friday showing a deputy serving the documents near Douglasville.

While walking back to her car, she was met by a goat climbing into the open driver’s side.

The animal clamored around, munched on some paperwork, knocked over a drink and managed to bump the deputy to the ground before scampering off.

Officials said the deputy wasn’t hurt.

