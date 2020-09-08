Advertisement

You’ve ‘goat’ to be kidding: Farm animal eats up police papers

A Georgia deputy sheriff learned a lesson about leaving her patrol car open when a goat hops in and starts snacking on her paperwork.
A Georgia deputy sheriff learned a lesson about leaving her patrol car open when a goat hops in and starts snacking on her paperwork.(Source: Douglas County Sheriff's Office (Georgia), Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia sheriff’s deputy delivering civil papers returned to her patrol vehicle to find an eager and hungry new driver.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office shared body camera video on Friday showing a deputy serving the documents near Douglasville.

While walking back to her car, she was met by a goat climbing into the open driver’s side.

The animal clamored around, munched on some paperwork, knocked over a drink and managed to bump the deputy to the ground before scampering off.

Officials said the deputy wasn’t hurt.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

McLennan County records another COVID-19 death

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Staff
McLennan County recorded another COVID-19 death Tuesday.

News

Texas universities blame off-campus parties for rising COVID-19 cases, but few are disciplining students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KAREN BROOKS HARPER
Schools, desperate to keep their doors open but worried about health risks to their students, are being put in the uncomfortable position of having to govern young adult behavior that is mostly happening off university property.

State

Boy, 12, dies in Texas after golf cart rolls over

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a 12-year-old boy was killed over the weekend when the golf cart he was riding in rolled onto its side on a Texas road.

News

Missing Central Texas teen found safe

Updated: 2 hours ago
A missing teenager Central Texas girl has been found.

Latest News

Our Town

Belton: BISD opens new high school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The doors of the Belton ISD's new high school opened to students for the first time Tuesday.

News

Temple: 70-year-old lumberyard plans to move

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Temple’s 70-year-old Lengefeld Lumber Co. has outgrown its current location and is moving into the city’s Central Pointe Industrial Park.

News

Local county tax office closes ‘for various reasons’ until further notice

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A local county tax office is closed to the public “out of an abundance of caution.”

News

Luby’s cafeterias, Fuddruckers restaurants to be sold as part of liquidation plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Houston-based Luby’s Inc. announced Tuesday it has adopted a liquidation plan that includes sale of the company’s assets including the 73-year-old Luby’s cafeteria chain and Fuddruckers restaurants.

Our Town

Waco: New school year begins for WISD students

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Thousands of Waco ISD students returned to the classroom Tuesday while thousands of others started the new school year online.

News

Texas Equusearch volunteers, Fort Hood investigators search Leon River

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
Texas Equusearch volunteers and Fort Hood investigators were searching a stretch of the Leon River Monday, but declined to say for what or for whom.