2020 Classroom Champions: Gatesville’s Shy Tatum

By Darby Brown
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Gatesville’s Shy Tatum is a champion on the tennis court.

“I love everything about tennis,” said Shy.

He’s a team captain.

“He’s been a leader. He energizes the team,” explained Gatesville tennis coach Wendell Jones.

“I try my best to influence my teammates in a good way, and try to make them the best they can be,” said Tatum.

He also excels in the classroom. He’s tied for first in the senior class.

“My whole high school career I’ve been competing in tennis and in the classroom. I’m happy with where I’m at and I’m gonna keep working until that’s all sealed,” explained Tatum.

Right now, he’s enjoying his senior season with his mom out there on the courts. She’s an assistant tennis coach.

“He does a lot to hold the team together and I get to be right here to see it, so it’s really great,” said Marla Tatum.

Shy plans to attend Texas A&M next year, but first, there’s some unfinished business.

“Right now my goal is to get to state. It has never happened in Gatesville and I think this year is our best shot to do it,” said Shy.

