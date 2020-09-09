Advertisement

Alert issued for missing Texas woman

Elbony Patton (left) may be with Ronald Charles Ervin, the alert says.
Elbony Patton (left) may be with Ronald Charles Ervin, the alert says.(Texas DPS)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) – A statewide Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue or CLEAR alert was in effect Wednesday for Elbony Patton, 37, who police say may be in danger.

Patton was last seen at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Garden Lane in Dallas, the alert says.

She may be with Ronald Charles Ervin, 54, the alert says, and the two may be riding in red truck cab towing a white Swift’s trailer.

Patton is 5-foot-4, weighs about 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white and turquoise dress and red slippers and had purple beads in her hair.

Ervin is 5-foot-7, weighs about 200 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

