AP Exclusive: Pence to attend event hosted by QAnon backers

WASHINGTON (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence and other top officials from President Donald Trump’s campaign are slated to attend a Montana fundraiser this month hosted by a couple who are adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

That’s according to an event invitation obtained by The Associated Press and a review of social media postings.

The QAnon conspiracy theory centers on the baseless belief that Mr. Trump is waging a secret campaign against enemies in the “deep state” and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals.

The social media accounts of event hosts Caryn and Michael Borland show they have repeatedly shared QAnon memes, or retweeted posts from QAnon accounts.

