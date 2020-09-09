Advertisement

Bellmead: Council gifts ‘thin blue line’ flag in support of police

Bellmead's Chief of Police, Daniel Porter (far left) accepts a 'thin blue line flag' from his city council Tuesday night. (Also pictured from left to right: Chief Deputy David Kilcrease, First Asst. District Attorney Nelson Barnes, District Attorney Barry Johnson, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara and Capt. Steve January).
Bellmead's Chief of Police, Daniel Porter (far left) accepts a 'thin blue line flag' from his city council Tuesday night. (Also pictured from left to right: Chief Deputy David Kilcrease, First Asst. District Attorney Nelson Barnes, District Attorney Barry Johnson, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara and Capt. Steve January).(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Bellmead is ‘backing the blue."

During Tuesday night’s council meeting, the city council threw their support to the Bellmead Police Department.

With money from their own pockets, council members bought a ‘thin blue line’ flag and presented it to the Chief of Police.

“There’s a lot of havoc going on, not so here in our county,” said Mayor Pro Tem Gary Moore. "They still need to know we have their back, not everyone can do the job they do, these guys and gals here really put their lives on the line each and every time they step into this uniform.

Moore says it was a show of unity for the city with the department.

“'Hey guys and gals, we’re behind you, we support you,'” said Moore.

Chief Daniel Porter was appreciative of the generous gesture.

“With everything going on in the nation now, the anti-establishment, anti-law enforcement, anti-public safety, one thing that I know is we are blessed here in Central Texas to have the support of our communities and of those that we work for, the city councils, and that we are eternally grateful for,” said Porter.

Sheriff Parnell McNamara and members of his administration were in attendance as were District Attorney Barry Johnson and a top member of his staff.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Baylor-Louisiana Tech game postponed, according to reports

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The Baylor Bears 2020 season opener has been postponed, according to Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel and confirmed by multiple outlets.

News

Waco: Tax rate to remain unchanged

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
For another year, property tax rates will stay the same for residents in the City of Waco.

News

Fort Hood provides new details about Navajo private’s death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Fort Hood released new details Tuesday evening about the death of a Navajo private who collapsed after an early-morning workout.

State

Texas is revising its sex education standards, but they’ll likely remain silent on LGBTQ issues

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ALIYYA SWABY
The Republican-dominated State Board of Education is taking up the first revision of sex ed curriculum in more than 20 years. LGBTQ students say they’re being excluded again.

Latest News

Our Town

Temple: Veterans group facilities with bars have some options

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
The state is offering such veterans groups as the VFW and the American Legion some options to allow them to reopen facilities with bars.

News

TABC offers exceptions for veterans service group halls to reopen

Updated: 3 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Local credit union reports data breach

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas credit union is notifying customers about a data breach that “may have impacted personal information belonging to certain clients and employees.”

News

Luby’s cafeterias, Fuddruckers restaurants to be sold as part of liquidation plan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Houston-based Luby’s Inc. announced Tuesday it has adopted a liquidation plan that includes sale of the company’s assets including the 73-year-old Luby’s cafeteria chain and Fuddruckers restaurants.

News

Teachers in one local district work to connect with students in person, online

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Teachers in one local school district are working to connect with their students both in person and online.

News

Autistic man donates vacation savings to hurricane victim

Updated: 4 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five