Bellmead: Council gifts ‘thin blue line’ flag in support of police

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Bellmead is ‘backing the blue."

During Tuesday night’s council meeting, the city council threw their support to the Bellmead Police Department.

With money from their own pockets, council members bought a ‘thin blue line’ flag and presented it to the Chief of Police.

“There’s a lot of havoc going on, not so here in our county,” said Mayor Pro Tem Gary Moore. "They still need to know we have their back, not everyone can do the job they do, these guys and gals here really put their lives on the line each and every time they step into this uniform.

Moore says it was a show of unity for the city with the department.

“'Hey guys and gals, we’re behind you, we support you,'” said Moore.

Chief Daniel Porter was appreciative of the generous gesture.

“With everything going on in the nation now, the anti-establishment, anti-law enforcement, anti-public safety, one thing that I know is we are blessed here in Central Texas to have the support of our communities and of those that we work for, the city councils, and that we are eternally grateful for,” said Porter.

Sheriff Parnell McNamara and members of his administration were in attendance as were District Attorney Barry Johnson and a top member of his staff.

