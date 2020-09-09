Advertisement

Central Texas man indicted after deadly head-on crash

Jacob Allen Smith, 27, of Belton, was indicted Wednesday. (Jail photo)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – A Bell County grand jury Wednesday indicted a Belton man arrested after a deadly head-on crash in July.

Jacob Allen Smith, 27, of Belton, was named in an indictment charging accident involving death.

Smith was driving a 2011 Ford F-150 south at around 8:40 p.m. on July 9 on Sparta Road a mile east of Belton when he attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The pickup collided head on with a 2008 Mercury sedan driven by James Sexton, 42 of Belton, who died at the scene of the crash.

An unidentified 20-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Mercury suffered incapacitating injuries.

She was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

“Smith fled the scene after the collision and was later apprehended by law enforcement,” Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said at the time of the accident.

Smith’s name did not appear on the Bell County Jail’s online roster Wednesday.

