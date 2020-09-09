COVID-19 loosens hold on region, but case total nears 18,000, death toll nears 250

(KWTX) - Mask mandates, limits on the size of gatherings and bar closures helped slow the spread of COVID-19 in Central Texas, but 414 new cases and two more deaths were reported Wednesday and rates could rise again after the Labor Day weekend and the return of thousands more area students to classrooms in Waco, Temple Belton and other area districts.

“It’ll take a couple of weeks for us to see the results of what we did or didn’t do over Labor Day and what happened when schools reopened. Right now I am encouraged,” Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said during a virtual news conference Wednesday.

At least 17,838 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Central Texas, according to data released Wednesday.

Additional deaths were reported in Navarro and Bosque counties.

According to state data Wednesday, at least 246 area residents diagnosed with the virus have died, including 69 Bell County residents, two more than the local count of 67; six Bosque County residents; 11 Coryell County residents, five more than the local count; three Falls County residents; one Freestone County resident; four Hamilton County residents; 12 Hill County residents; seven Lampasas County residents; five Leon County residents; eight Limestone County residents; 90 McLennan County residents, one more than the local count; five Milam County residents; 21 Navarro County residents, eight fewer than the local count of 29; and four Robertson County residents, one more than the local count of three.

Statewide the total number of confirmed cases rose by 4,285 Wednesday to 645,791 and the death toll increased by 139 to 13,692.

Of the total, 73,205 cases were active Wednesday and 558,894 patients have recovered.

At least 3,604 patients were hospitalized Wednesday, almost 100 fewer than on Tuesday, and in the two Trauma Service Areas that include most of Central Texas, at least 81 patients were in hospitals.

Almost 5.4 million tests have been administered and the state’s positivity rate dropped to 7.58% Wednesday from 8.4% Tuesday.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Wednesday warned Brownsville officials against enforcing a city order restricting restaurant capacity to less than 25% in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.

The order conflicts with Gov. Greg Abbott’s order allowing restaurants to operate at as much as 50% capacity.

“It is imperative that we remain consistent in our application of limitations, and that the restaurants operating within the state’s limitations are allowed to do so. The city should immediately review and revise this unlawful order,” Paxton said.

Brownsville is the county seat of Cameron County, which, with just more than 400,000 residents, has recorded 21,802 confirmed cases of the virus and almost 825 deaths.

Three of the state’s 254 counties remain free of the virus.

BELL COUNTY

Bell County reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, increasing the county’s total to 4,962.

Of the total, 4,545 patients have recovered.

The state count, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, increased by 54 Wednesday to 5,041.

The county’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 68 deaths Wednesday while state data showed 69. The county is transitioning to the same method of counting deaths the state now uses based on death certificates and county of residence.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard, which tracks and updates COVID-19 cases in schools, showed Wednesday 47 staff members have tested positive for the virus since March 16, but listed no positive tests involving students.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed no confirmed cases on any of the district’s campuses Wednesday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard also showed no confirmed cases on any of the district’s campuses Wednesday.

The Killeen Police Department Wednesday announced the cancellation of its Oct. 6 National Night Out event.

Belton police announced Tuesday they plan to go ahead with plans for a National Night Out celebration on Oct. 6, but this year’s event will be virtual. “Belton citizens can safely get involved in this year’s event by holding household picnics, decorating front yards, changing exterior lights to blue bulbs, or any other creative way of showing neighborhood unity while practicing social distancing and other safety precautions,” the city said in a press release. Residents interested in hosting an event should fill out a registration form, available online or at the front desk at the police department, and return it by Sept. 28.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 69 new cases of the virus Wednesday, more than half of which involve residents who range in age from 18 to 25, increasing the county’s total to 6,882.

“The last few weeks we saw an increase because of an increase of Baylor students coming back,” Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said Wednesday.

“I have said in the past and I will say again we are so glad to have these students back and hope they follow guidelines,” he said.

Of the total, 543 cases were active Wednesday and 6,250 patients have recovered.

The new cases include two involving residents who range in age from 11 to 17; 36 involving residents who range in age from 18 to 25; four involving residents who range in age from 26 to 29; nine involving residents in their 30s; six involving residents in their 40s; four involving residents in their 50s; one involving a resident whose age ranges from 65 to 69; two involving residents who range in age from 70 to 74, and three involving residents who are 80 or older.

The ages of two of the residents weren’t available.

Thirty seven patients were hospitalized Wednesday, 10 of them on ventilators.

Twenty six of the 37 are McLennan County residents.

“Hospitalizations increased this past week,” Deaver said, “but we had more people taken off ventilators.”

The virus has claimed 89 lives in the county, according to local data, but state data, based on death certificates and county of residence, showed 90 deaths Wednesday.

Forty of those who’ve died of the virus in the county were nursing home residents, officials said Wednesday.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 275 active cases Wednesday, 59 fewer than on Tuesday and a total of 897 positive tests since Aug. 1. In the past seven days, 122 new cases have been confirmed through clinical or surveillance testing and the seven-day clinical positivity rate is 4.7%.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard showed three active cases involving students at Midway High School, one active case involving a second grade student at South Bosque Elementary, and one active case involving a staff member at a facility other than a school.

The McLennan County Tax Office is closed to the public “out of an abundance of caution” and “for various reasons” until further notice, officials announced Tuesday. “The COVID-19 situation is evolving on a daily basis and will continue to be evaluated closely for the benefit of the customers and staff of the McLennan County Tax Office,” officials said in a press release Tuesday.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County didn’t provide updated figures again Wednesday, and was still reporting 552 confirmed cases. A total of 338 patients have recovered and 208 cases were active.

State data, which includes state prison inmates housed in Gatesville units, increased by 221 to 1,739.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday was reporting 288 active cases involving inmates and 30 involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit in Gatesville where 816 inmates were on medical restriction and 295 were medically isolated; 581 cases involving inmates and 60 involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 1,556 inmates were medically restricted and 585 were medically isolated; four cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville; eight cases involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville where 98 inmates were medically restricted, and four cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail in Gatesville.

The Evant ISD has canceled varsity football and volleyball games through Sept. 17.

The county’s death toll is 11, according to state data, but according to local data the virus earlier claimed six lives in the county including a Copperas Cove man in his 70s who died on April 9 at Advent Hospital in Killeen, to which he was admitted on April 2; a Copperas Cove man in his 60s who was diagnosed with the virus on April 5; a Copperas Cove man whose death was reported on July 8, and a Gatesville man in his 60s whose death was reported on July 12.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County reported 499 cases Wednesday, an increase of 222.

Of the total, 348 patients have recovered.

Eight Limestone County residents have died of the virus, according to state data.

The first was a Mexia woman in her late 50s to early 60s with underlying health conditions who died on March 31 at Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County was reporting 1,168 confirmed and 277 probable cases of the virus Wednesday for a total of 1,445.

Of the total, 132 cases were active Wednesday and 1,284 patients have recovered.

Fourteen were hospitalized.

The county reported 29 deaths Wednesday, an increase of one, but state data based on death certificates and county of residence showed 21.

OTHER COUNTIES

According to the latest figures Wednesday Bosque County was reporting 245 cases and 187 recoveries. Revised state data based on death certificates showed one more resident diagnosed with the virus, raising the county’s death toll to six. The Kopperl ISD in Bosque County has sent its ninth through 12th grade students home to learn remotely after three students and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The district notified parents last week that it was shifting from in-person instruction to remote learning through Sept. 15.

Falls County had 179 confirmed cases and 146 recoveries Wednesday. State data showed three deaths. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported two cases involving employees at the William P. Hobby Unit in Marlin.

Freestone County was reporting 387 cases Wednesday. Of the total, 331 patients have recovered. Six cases involving employees were reported at the William R. Boyd Unit in Teague. The county reported its first death from the virus on Aug. 31.

Hamilton County was reporting 105 confirmed cases Wednesday. A total of 90 patients have recovered. Four residents have died of the virus, according to state data.

Hill County reported a total of 394 cases Wednesday with 331 recoveries. Twelve residents have died, according to state data. A student at Whitney Middle School who was last on campus on Sept. 4 has tested positive for the virus, the district advised parents in a letter sent Monday. And a Hillsboro High School student last present on campus on Sept. 3 has also tested positive.

Lampasas County was reporting 181 cases Wednesday, an increase of 22, with 127 recoveries. Seven residents diagnosed with the virus have now died, according to state data.

Leon County reported 207 confirmed cases with 158 recoveries Wednesday. The virus has claimed five lives in the county, according to state data.

Milam County reported 460 cases and 435 recoveries Wednesday. Twenty cases were active. Five Milam County residents diagnosed with the virus have died. Nine patients were hospitalized.

Mills County reported 40 cases with 29 recoveries Wednesday. Three students in the Goldthwaite ISD have tested positive for the virus, an elementary school student last on campus on Aug. 31, an elementary student last on campus on Aug. 28, and a middle school student last on campus on Aug. 31.

Robertson County was still reporting 270 cases Wednesday. Of that number, 29 cases were active and 238 patients have recovered. Three residents have died, according to local data. State data showed four deaths. Walk-up testing is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 8 through Sept. 10 at Grace United Methodist Church at 408 South Magnolia St. in Hearne. Those who want to be tested must have a photo ID, a phone number and an email address.

San Saba County reported 41 cases and 31 recoveries Wednesday. The TDCJ Wednesday reported one case involving an employee of the San Saba Transfer Facility.

