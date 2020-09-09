Advertisement

Dem report: Postal Service changes delay prescription drugs

Delivery of mail-order prescription drugs was delayed significantly this summer after the new postmaster general ordered major changes in U.S. Postal Service operations.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Delivery of mail-order prescription drugs was delayed significantly this summer after the new postmaster general ordered major changes in U.S. Postal Service operations.

That’s what a report by Senate Democrats finds.

The report contradicts public claims by Louis DeJoy that the recent moves he imposed "should not have impacted anybody.″

The report found that prescription drug orders filled by mail increased by one-fifth during the coronavirus pandemic, and deliveries for medications that previously took two days or three days now take closer to three days or four days.

The report was based on information from five of the largest pharmacies and pharmacy benefit managers in the country that provide mail order service.(AP) -

