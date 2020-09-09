Demolition of iconic American Bank building starts early

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Demolition has begun on a famous Waco-area bank.

The American Bank building in Bellmead is being torn down.

The demolition was supposed to start Wednesday, however, city officials said it happened a day ahead of schedule.

Known as “the round bank,” it will take about two weeks for the building to come down.

A new facility will be built in its place and is scheduled to open sometime next year.

