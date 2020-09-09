Demolition of iconic American Bank building starts early
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Demolition has begun on a famous Waco-area bank.
The American Bank building in Bellmead is being torn down.
The demolition was supposed to start Wednesday, however, city officials said it happened a day ahead of schedule.
Known as “the round bank,” it will take about two weeks for the building to come down.
A new facility will be built in its place and is scheduled to open sometime next year.
Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.