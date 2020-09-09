Diner leaves big tip

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A lot of servers and bartenders have seen their income fall off because of the coronavirus pandemic because so many restaurants and bars have been closed to prevent the virus from spreading.

But in Anchorage, Alaska, a server got a big payday from something else that is contagious: kindness.

Angelina Backus says a guy at a table with three other men asked to chat with her.

When she did, the guy opened his wallet and peeled off five $100 bills.

It was part of a social media trend called the Venmo Challenge, in which people use the online payment app to send money to a friend, who uses the money to build up a bankroll for big tips.

Once Backus realized what was up, she said “it was very special.”

For its part, Venmo says it's happy its customers have been helping restaurant workers.

