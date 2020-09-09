Advertisement

Donald Trump says Ted Cruz is on his list of potential second-term Supreme Court picks

President Donald Trump on Wednesday named U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, as a potential nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(Texas Tribune) -President Donald Trump on Wednesday named U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, as a potential nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump included Cruz among 20 possible picks for the high court if Trump wins a second term in November and a seat later becomes open.

Cruz’s name has come up before as a potential Supreme Court appointee, and he has said it does not interest him. In a statement released moments after Trump’s announcement, Cruz was noncommittal and seemed to suggest he was satisfied with serving in the Senate.

“It’s humbling and an immense honor to be considered for the Supreme Court,” Cruz said. “In the Senate, I have been blessed to lead the fight to preserve our constitutional liberties —every day, to defend the rights of 29 million Texans — and I look forward to continuing to do so for many years to come.”

Trump also added a second Texan, James Ho, to his list of potential Supreme Court picks. Ho is a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and former Texas solicitor general.

Copyright 2020 Texas Tribune. All rights reserved.

