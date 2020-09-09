Advertisement

Driver of truck that struck local woman arrested at Texas-Mexico border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agents arrested Oscar Valentin Lopez, 18, as he tried to cross the border from Mexico at the Laredo checkpoint.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agents arrested Oscar Valentin Lopez, 18, as he tried to cross the border from Mexico at the Laredo checkpoint.(Waco Police Dept.)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The teenager who police say was driving a pickup truck that struck a woman early in the morning on Aug. 30 in a North Waco neighborhood as he tried to elude police was in custody Wednesday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agents arrested Oscar Valentin Lopez, 18, as he tried to cross the border from Mexico at the Laredo checkpoint.

He is named in a warrant charging aggravated assault, failure to stop and render aid, and evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

Ashley Bass spent three days in intensive care after the pickup struck her as she walked along Arroyo Road on the way to a friend' house.

Police say Lopez sped off after an officer activated his patrol unit’s siren and tried to pull the teenager’s pickup over early in the morning on Aug. 30 on Wooded Acres Drive.

The officer “initiated a pursuit” near the intersection of Wooded Acres and Bosque Boulevard, police said earlier.

The driver headed north on Wooded Acres to Bishop Drive, turned right onto Bishop and then left onto Arroyo road where Bass was struck.

Police say Lopez fled into a nearby wooded area, but a passenger remained at the scene “and for the most part was cooperative with officer,” police said.

Authorities are reviewing the pursuit.

Lopez was held Wednesday in the Webb County Jail.

