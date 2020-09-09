Early Taste of Fall Weather

Our first big cold front of the season is slicing across Central Texas tonight and helping to sink in some cooler air from west to east. We will keep rain chances fairly high this evening and overnight with a few waves of showers and storms drifting from the south to the north. We could see some pockets of heavy rain and flooding is our biggest concern. There could also be some lightning/thunder overnight. Temperatures tonight will be wide-ranging from the mid 50s west of I-35 to the low 70s southeast into the Brazos Valley -- that’s about 15 to 20 degrees difference across the area!

Then comes Thursday...we will have our highest chance for rain in the morning. We could still have a few lingering showers in the afternoon, but most will be dry. In regards to temperatures... well... the clouds and north winds will keep highs in the 60s across the western half of the area, low to mid 70s along and east of I-35, and some low 80s in the Brazos Valley. A very mixed bag!

It’s a quick taste of fall for us as we start to warm back up Friday into the weekend. Highs should be back in the upper 70s/low 80s Friday and the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. We don’t see things dry out completely after this front, but rain chances stay at a minimum Friday, over the weekend, and for the first half of next week.

