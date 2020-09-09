Ex-local teacher who had ‘sexual contact’ with student 15 times indicted

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Ex-Temple ISD teacher Jennifer Hoelscher, 35, who had “sexual contact” with a male student about 15 times, according to an arrest warrant affidavit, was indicted Wednesday for improper relationship between educator and student.

Hoelscher was arrested on June 30 on a warrant stemming from an investigation that started in late January into incidents involving a 17-year-old Temple High School student.

The teenager told investigators Hoelscher, who was his English teacher at Temple High School, gave him rides home from football games in 2019 “and that in the fall of 2019 his relationship with Hoelscher became sexual,” the affidavit says.

Hoelscher worked for the district from August 2016 through Feb. 4.

“Upon receiving a report that the TPD wanted to conduct an investigation for an alleged improper relationship with a student, the district immediately took steps to place the employee on administrative leave and the employee resigned the same day,” the district said in a statement after the arrest.

