Explosive wildfires across California stoked by fierce winds

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (AP) - Wildfires are raging unchecked across parts of the Western United States as winds sweep the region.

More than 14,000 firefighters are on the lines California’s fires from the Sierra Nevada to the San Francisco Bay region and south to San Diego County.

In Washington, more acres burned in a single day than firefighters usually see all year. Fires also have forced people to flee in Oregon and Idaho.

A temperature plunge of helped contain wildfires in the Rocky Mountains.

The National Weather Service says critical fire weather conditions are continuing in the West on Wednesday but winds will diminish by Thursday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.