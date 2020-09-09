GOP proposes ‘targeted’ virus aid, but Dems say not enough

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will vote on a trimmed-down Republican coronavirus relief package, though it only has a slim chance of passage in the face of Democrats' insistence for more sweeping aid.

The Republican leader introduced a targeted proposal focused on health care, education and economic issues.

McConnell is under pressure from GOP senators in tough reelection races.

His move would clear the way for a Thursday test vote in which Democrats are sure to block the legislation.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer say the bill “doesn’t come close to addressing the problems and is headed nowhere.”(AP) -

