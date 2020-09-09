Advertisement

Governor calls on all Texas candidates to sign pledge against police budget cuts

Pledge is Abbott’s latest political move in election season consumed by debates on police reforms, funding
File Photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott (Courtesy Texas Tribune)
File Photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott (Courtesy Texas Tribune)(Miguel Gutierrez Jr./POOL via The Texas Tribune)
By JOLIE MCCULLOUGH
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN (Texas Tribune) - Gov. Greg Abbott made his latest political move to fight efforts to cut police funding Wednesday, calling on all Texas candidates in the November election to sign a pledge “backing the blue.”

“Some cities in Texas want to defund and dismantle police departments in our state,” the Republican governor said in a YouTube video promoting his pledge. “This reckless action invites crime into our communities and threatens the safety of all Texans including our law enforcement officers and their families.”

This summer, as unrest and sometimes violent protests against police brutality and racial injustice rocked Texas and the nation, a revived movement for social justice called for the community and policymakers to rethink the role of police.

Alongside proposed reforms to policing practices and accountability — like requiring officers to intervene in other officers' bad actions — some have also sought to shift local funding away from policing and direct the funds toward other social services.

The progressive Austin City Council responded to this “defund the police” movement and last month agreed to cut about $20 million from the police department in the 2021 budget and redirect the funds to things like housing and emergency response.

About $130 million was also put into two transitional funds that will allow several of the department’s traditional duties to remain funded while officials work out which responsibilities to keep under law enforcement and which to move out from under police oversight.

Abbott and other Texas Republicans denounced the move almost immediately. Days later, Abbott and other party leaders held a press conference to propose legislation that would freeze property tax revenues for any city that cuts funding from police departments.

The proposal lacked details about how taxes would be frozen. And last week, the governor said he was considering dramatic legislation that, if passed by lawmakers, would allow the state to take over the Austin Police Department, controlling its operations and budget decisions, at the city’s expense.

Austin officials shot back, saying local policymakers were responding to what their community wanted and Abbott was following national political rhetoric of fear against crime.

Early data from 2020 shows homicide and shootings in some major cities, including in Texas, have increased over last year, but numbers still remain low compared to recent history.

“Austin is the safest big city in Texas and one of the safest in the country. Public safety is our priority and we support our police,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler said in a statement Friday after Abbott announced a potential state takeover. “We’re also always looking for ways for everyone to be even more safe. Not surprising the President’s rhetoric is finding its way to Texas as we get closer to November.”

For his pledge, Abbott asked Texas candidates of any party affiliation to sign against “defunding our police departments” and post it on social media at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Texas Tribune. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Donald Trump says Ted Cruz is on his list of potential second-term Supreme Court picks

Updated: 15 minutes ago
President Donald Trump on Wednesday named U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, as a potential nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.

News

UPDATE: Driver, resident both injured when pickup plows into house after hitting pole

Updated: 34 minutes ago
The driver of a pickup that hit a utility pole and then plowed into a house and a resident of the home were both taken to a local hospital Wednesday afternoon.

News

Central Texas man indicted after deadly head-on crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
A grand jury Wednesday indicted a Central Texas man arrested after a deadly head-on crash.

News

Ex-local teacher who had ‘sexual contact’ with student 15 times indicted

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
A former Central Texas teacher, who, according to an arrest affidavit, had “sexual contact” 15 times with a male student was indicted Wednesday.

Latest News

Politics

Judge: Texas voters must be notified of signature issues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge says Texas voters must be notified of any issues with their signature on mailed-in ballots.

News

National Finals Rodeo returns to Texas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The National Finals Rodeo is returning to Texas in December after more than three decades in Las Vegas.

News

Local school district in need of about 200 more substitute teachers, just in case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
One Central Texas school district is hoping to double the size of its pool of substitute teachers from 200 to 400, just in case.

News

Fort Hood provides new details about Navajo private’s death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Fort Hood released new details Tuesday evening about the death of a Navajo private who collapsed after an early-morning workout.

News

Demolition of Waco’s iconic American Bank building starts early

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Demolition has begun on a famous Waco-area bank.

Sports

Baylor-Louisiana Tech game postponed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The Baylor Bears 2020 season opener has been postponed, according to Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel and confirmed by multiple outlets.