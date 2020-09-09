Advertisement

Kevin Hart to host famed telethon long hosted by Jerry Lewis

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2017 file photo, Kevin Hart arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of &amp;quot;Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle&amp;quot; in Los Angeles. Hart says he won&amp;rsquo;t be hosting the Academy Awards. &amp;ldquo;No,&amp;rdquo; was his response when asked Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 on ABC&amp;rsquo;s &amp;ldquo;Good Morning America.&amp;rdquo; Hart said it&amp;rsquo;s too late to prepare. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2017 file photo, Kevin Hart arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of &amp;quot;Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle&amp;quot; in Los Angeles. Hart says he won&amp;rsquo;t be hosting the Academy Awards. &amp;ldquo;No,&amp;rdquo; was his response when asked Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 on ABC&amp;rsquo;s &amp;ldquo;Good Morning America.&amp;rdquo; Hart said it&amp;rsquo;s too late to prepare. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Kevin Hart will host the return of a popular telethon once spearheaded by the late Jerry Lewis to fight muscular dystrophy.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association announced Wednesday that Hart will host the MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon.

The two-hour, star-studded virtual fundraiser will air Oct. 24.

Celebrity guests will include Michael B. Jordan, Eva Longoria, Jack Black, Usain Bolt, Josh Gad and Jillian Mercado.

Hart says the telethon’s return is an “incredible opportunity” to bring back the work of Lewis, who died in 2017.

The show will benefit the MDA and Hart’s Help From the Hart charity.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vehicle hits phone poll, house; driver taken to local hospital in critical condition

Updated: 12 minutes ago
A driver was critically injured Wednesday afternoon when a vehicle left a local roadway, hit a utility pole and then collided with a house.

News

National Finals Rodeo returns to Texas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The National Finals Rodeo is returning to Texas in December after more than three decades in Las Vegas.

News

Local school district in need of about 200 more substitute teachers, just in case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
One Central Texas school district is hoping to double the size of its pool of substitute teachers from 200 to 400, just in case.

News

Fort Hood provides new details about Navajo private’s death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Fort Hood released new details Tuesday evening about the death of a Navajo private who collapsed after an early-morning workout.

Latest News

News

Demolition of Waco’s iconic American Bank building starts early

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Demolition has begun on a famous Waco-area bank.

Sports

Baylor-Louisiana Tech game postponed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The Baylor Bears 2020 season opener has been postponed, according to Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel and confirmed by multiple outlets.

State

Alert issued for missing Texas woman

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A CLEAR alert was in effect Wednesday for a missing Texas woman who may be in danger.

State

Texas revises sex education standards, but will likely remain silent on LGBTQ issues

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ALIYYA SWABY
The Republican-dominated State Board of Education is taking up the first revision of sex ed curriculum in more than 20 years. LGBTQ students say they’re being excluded again.

News

Driver of truck that struck local woman arrested at Texas-Mexico border

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The teenager who police say was driving a truck that struck a local woman as the teen tried to elude police was in custody Wednesday morning.

National

‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ gets drama series reboot

Updated: 5 hours ago
Will Smith announced “Bel-Air” has been picked up for two seasons on Peacock.