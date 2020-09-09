Killeen: Vehicle registration office closed temporarily

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Vehicle Registration Office at 307 Priest Dr. was closed temporarily Wednesday because of an interruption in water service to the Bell County Annex.

Crews were making repairs.

Wednesday customer appointments were canceled and must be rescheduled, Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke said.

Vehicle registrations may be renewed by mail or online.

