Local dental practice wants to give a new smile to someone who makes others smile

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Dental Trails is seeking nominations for its fourth annual Project Smile contest.

The winner, who will be chosen based on service to the community, receives the “the smile of their dreams.”

Owner Dr. Richard Leung says giving back to the community has long been a focus of his dental practice.

“Our mission has always been to improve the lives of the community so when we were brainstorming, we came up with the idea of Project Smile,” he said.

The winners are chosen from nominees older than 18 who live in Bell County and are active in giving back to the place they call home.

Those entered are asked to write an essay in 300 words or less answering the question: How would a new smile help you to have a positive and lasting impact on our community?"

Past winners include a radio announcer, a middle school counselor and a mother who was working toward a nursing degree.

Leung says selecting the winner is all about finding the right person who will use the smile to continue giving back.

“We decided to pick one lucky person where we could give them a smile makeover so that they could, in turn, have a positive impact on the community itself,” he said.

Nominations are accepted now through noon on Sept. 25.

Three candidates will be chosen to receive a complimentary exam, digital X-rays and cleaning and one winner will receive a smile they will be proud of for a lifetime.

The three finalists will be notified by Sept. 29 and will be scheduled for exams from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7.

The winner will be announced on Oct. 9.

Nominations may be submitted online.

