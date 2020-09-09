Local school district in need of about 200 more substitute teachers, just in case

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The Waco ISD is looking to double the size of its pool of substitute teachers from 200 to 400, just in case.

Under ordinary circumstances, 200 would be adequate, but Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Dr. Josie Gutierrez says the district wants to be prepared for the impact of the new coronavirus as the school year gets underway.

“Every day we are looking for subs, and every week we are onboarding new subs,” Gutierrez said.

“That’s our plan.”

The district is training substitutes online and the training covers a range of topics from school policy to teaching amid a pandemic.

“The new piece they are engaging in is around instruction, like lesson planning and using our platforms and learning a little bit more about what instruction is looking like right now,” Gutierrez said.

About 60 potential substitutes are in the application process now, she said.

Candidates may apply online.

Applicants must have at least 40 college credit hours.

The pay is higher for substitutes with college degrees and teacher certification.

In the worst case scenario, Gutierrez says, the district has a fallback plan.

'We have central administrators, we have support staff at the school, and many of us are former teachers, so I think that it will be all hands on deck if needed," Gutierrez said.

The Mexia ISD is also looking for additional substitute teachers.

Candidates may apply online.

