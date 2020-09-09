Advertisement

National Finals Rodeo returns to Texas

Wade Sundell, of Boxholm, Iowa, competes in the saddle bronc riding event during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KWTX) - The National Finals Rodeo is returning to Texas in December after more than three decades in Las Vegas.

The rodeo will be held from Dec. 3 through Dec. 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

“We are so pleased to be at this amazing stadium for the most celebrated event on the rodeo calendar,” said George Taylor, chief executive officer of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

“We are committed to delivering a spectacular event for our fans and we are thrilled to be in Texas for it.”

Seats will be sold in groups of four and groups will be separated.

Other contact-limiting measures including mobile tickets will be employed.

The rodeo follows the annual PRCA Convention from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 in Fort Worth.

The National Finals Rodeo was held at the Texas State Fairgrounds in Dallas for its first three years.

Since 1985, Thomas & Mack Center at the University of Nevada Las Vegas has been home to the rodeo.

The center isn’t available for live events because of COVID-19 restrictions in Nevada.

Tickets go on sale on Sept. 25. Via texasrangers.com/NFR.

