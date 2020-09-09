One day it was sunny, the next day it was snowing

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Summer came to an abrupt halt in parts of the Rocky Mountains Tuesday as temperatures reaching into the 90′s plunged about 60 degrees in less than 24 hours, with a powerful surge of cold air from Canada unleashing snow and damaging winds in several states.

The roller coaster weather ripped up trees by their roots, piled up snow that shut down parts of the scenic road through Glacier National Park and knocked out power to tens of thousands.

But the temperature drop is helping with wildfires in Colorado and Montana that had intensified in hot, windy weather and forced people to flee their homes. Heat and strong winds also hit California and parts of the Pacific Northwest over the holiday weekend, igniting destructive wildfires. Snow fell in Colorado, Montana and Wyoming.

Far from the ocean and its moderating effect on weather, Colorado is no stranger to extreme shifts.

However, Denver’s temperature drop, from 93 on Monday to 32 Tuesday is “much earlier than we usually get this,” state climatologist Russ Schumacher says. The National Weather Service has recorded six other days since 1872 where the temperature dropped by 60 degrees or more in Denver, but they were all during the winter.

The latest plunge came after the city hit a record high of 101 on Saturday, one of its hottest days ever in September.

